Booneville man killed in wreck in rural Logan County

A Booneville man died and another man was injured Tuesday in a wreck in Logan County, according to a preliminary fatality report from the Arkansas State Police.

Christopher Elliot, 35, was a passenger in a 2015 Jeep that was trying to pass a 1993 International about 6:40 p.m. on Arkansas 10 in rural Logan County.

The International turned left, and the Jeep collided with it before going off the road and down an embankment, according to the report.

The driver of the Jeep, Jimmy Rhoades Jr., 33, of Havana, was also injured in the wreck and taken to an area hospital for treatment.