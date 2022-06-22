Editor's Note: At press time, the following events and meetings were known to be still scheduled. Organizers or appropriate officials are encouraged to contact Sandra Hope at shope@pbcommercial.com to make additions or changes.

Today

Election panel to meet 2 days

The Jefferson County Board of Election Commissioners will hold a regular meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the election center, 123 Main St. The agenda includes public comments on new business agenda items (two minutes per speaker). New business includes adjudicating any provisional and absentee ballots and approval of the manual audit of unofficial election results, according to Michael Adam, board chairman.

Pine Bluff Commercial sets church news deadline

Church news is printed in The Commercial on Friday. The deadline to submit church announcements is noon Wednesday. Pastors, ministers or others interested in writing for the Devotional Page may also submit columns for consideration. Column writers should have connections to Southeast Arkansas. Articles should be submitted by email to shope@pbcommercial.com. Details: (870) 534-3400, ext. 5.

Underway

Hurricane HYPE sets youth camp

Hurricane HYPE Center, near New St. Hurricane Baptist Church, 3319 S. Ohio St., will host a Summer Camp for youth through July 22. Sessions will be held from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. The cost is $250 per child. The fee includes everything except concessions and masks are required, according to Stuff in The Bluff.com. The camp is open to youth in the first through eighth grade. Space is limited. Youth will participate in an array of activities, including 4-H, coding and recreation. For details, call (870) 534-2782 or send an email to hurricanehypecenter@gmail.com. Camp applications are available at newsthurricane.org.

Dermott native's play to debut at Fayetteville

TheatreSquared will produce the co-world premiere of Flex by Candrice Jones, a Dermott native and winner of the 2020 Steinberg Playwright Award, through July 24. Performances of Flex are scheduled Tuesdays through Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays at 2 p.m. at TheatreSquared at Fayetteville. Tickets range from $18-$58. Jones is a playwright, poet, and educator who writes "love letters for and to women of the American South," according to a news release. Details: theatre2.org/lights-up, theatre2.org/subscribe or (479) 777-7477.

Thursday, June 23

VA sets Virtual Claims Clinic

The Little Rock VA Regional Office will hold a virtual claims clinic for Arkansas Veterans from 4-6 p.m. June 23. To reserve a timeslot, veterans should call (501) 370-3829 before 5 p.m. June 22, according to a news release. During the claims clinic, veterans may speak one-on-one to staff of the Little Rock VA Regional Office regarding their claims for VA benefits. The staff is is available to answer questions about existing VA benefits claims and how to file a new one.

UAM Crossett sets graduation

The University of Arkansas at Monticello College of Technology-Crossett (UAM-CTC) will hold its commencement for the graduating class of 2022 at 7 p.m. June 23 at the Crossett High School Arena. The doors will open at 5 p.m., according to a news release. More than 100 graduates will be recognized during the awarding of technical certificates and Associate of Applied Science degrees.

GOP committee to meet

The Jefferson County Republican Committee will meet at 5:30 p.m. June 23 at Larry's Pizza 7401 Dollarway Road. The guest speaker will be the Judge Chris Carnahan, a candidate for the Arkansas Supreme Court. In addition to the regular meeting, the group will also hold their county committee convention, David Singer, Jefferson County GOP committee chairman, said in a news release.

Beginning Thursday, June 23

Neighborhood Watch groups to meet

The Pine Bluff Police Department announced the Neighborhood Watch meetings will resume and residents are urged to attend. Groups, dates and locations include:

University Park meets June 23 at 6 p.m. at Family Community Development Center, 1001 N. Palm St.

East Harding meets June 27 at 6 p.m. at Mt. Harmony Baptist Church, 812 E. Harding Ave.

Details: Alicia Dorn at adorn@pbpd.org or Chief Lloyd Franklin Sr. at lfranklin@pbpd.org.

Friday, June 24

UAM McGehee sets graduation

The University of Arkansas at Monticello College of Technology-McGehee (UAM-CTM) will hold its 2022 commencement at 2 p.m. June 24 at the Fine Arts Center on the UAM Monticello campus. The doors will open at 1 p.m., according to a news release. Sixty-six graduates will receive technical certificates and Associate of Applied Science degrees. One hundred and seven students will receive a Certificate of Proficiency. Seventeen graduates who completed the Adult Education program and earned their GEDs will be presented with diplomas.

Saturday, June 25

Bazaar to be held

H.E.L.P.S. (Helping Empower Lives with Purposeful Service) will hold a bazaar from 7 a.m. to noon Saturday at 1800 W. 73rd Ave., according to a news release. The group will offer gently worn and new clothes, household products, and food including teacakes and loaf cakes.

TOPPS slates mental health first aid

TOPPS Teen Center, 1000 Townsend Park Drive, will continue trainings on mental health first aid June 25 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The event is free to attend, according to a news release. The trainer will be Annette Dove, founder and executive director of TOPPS. Pre-registration is required by calling (870) 267-2186, Toni Burton-Walker, TOPPS' administrative intern, and a registered nurse.

Summit plans patriotic concert

Summit Baptist Church, 901 Ridgway Road, will host a patriotic concert by the Summit Soundz Celebration Band at 6 p.m. June 25. The concert is free and open to the public, accorcding to a news release. The band includes high school and college students from Jefferson County as well as area band directors. "Bring your family and friends to this concert," said Lewis Hinkle, Summit's worship pastor. "We will have a time to honor all of our veterans and current military personnel." A free-will offering will be accepted to help fund the scholarship fund for the band.

Farmer's Market open

The Farmer's Market at Saracen Landing, 200 Lake Saracen Drive, will be open each Saturday from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., according to the Pine Bluff Parks and Recreation Department's Facebook page.

Monday, June 27

Federal retirees to meet

Chapter 287 of NARFE (National Association of Retired Federal Employees) will meet at 11:30 a.m. June 27 at the Donald W. Reynolds Community Services Building, 211 W. Third Ave. The guest speaker will be Sarah Reap, assistant superintendent at the Arkansas Department of Parks and Tourism. Reap will discuss Cane Creek State Park in Lincoln County and the frogs that are kept at the Park, according to a news release. Waymond Meins is the Chapter 287 president.

Beginning Monday, June 27

ASC plans Art Pro Camp

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas is offering summer camps for ages 7-20. For details, registration and scholarship applications, visit asc701.org/summer-camps. Sessions include: Art Pro -- Campers will have lessons in various mediums while exploring themes of "Space and Time." The camp will run from 9 a.m.-noon , June 27-July 1. Open to ages 12-17, it is limited to 15 participants. The cost is $100 for members, $120 for nonmembers.

Vocal Performance Camp set

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas is offering summer camps for ages 7-20. For details, registration and scholarship applications, visit asc701.org/summer-camps. Sessions include: ASC's Vocal Performance Camp -- Students will learn new and improved vocal techniques, work on individual and group songs, perfect their performance skills, and learn how to be overall better vocalists. The camp will run from 1-4 p.m. June 27-July 1, with a final performance at 6 p.m. July 1. It is open to ages 12-20 and limited to 20 participants. The cost is $100 for members and $120 for nonmembers.

Friday, July 1

MLK Commission plans unity event at Monticello

The Arkansas Martin Luther King, Jr. Commission invites the public to attend the 2022 Monticello "Unity in the Community Festival," at noon July 1 at McCloy Park at Monticello. The event will be free and open to the public. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, according to a news release. Highlights will include R&B singer Eddie Levert, concerts by Steven Russell, former lead singer of TROOP, and Doug E Fresh, pioneering hip-hop artist. The festival will include free food at designated food vendors, a community vendor showcase, live entertainment, a kids' zone, and a homebuyers' workshop.

Registration set for theatre camp

The Southeast Arkansas Concert Association will host SMARTS Summer Theatre Camp from 8 a.m. to noon July 25-28 at the fine arts building at the University of Arkansas at Monticello. The camp is for kindergarten through eighth-graders. The deadline to register is July 1. Students will strengthen their acting, dance, art, and musical skills while learning excerpts from Aladdin and the Lion King, according to a news release. Registration is $100. There will also be a live performance and cast party. The deadline to register is July 1. To register or for details, visit www.searkconcert.org.