SEARK board meets today

Southeast Arkansas College Board of Trustees will hold a special board meeting from 10-11:30 a.m. today via Zoom from the SEARK Welcome Center Board Room. The agenda includes approval of a performance energy contract and approval to purchase one lot located at 1707 Spruce Street for $2,800, according to a news release. The link is available at https://seark-edu.zoom.us/j/91567640107?pwd=bURrYjE5ZURJMWRUSDNnc-TRoM2JKZz09&from=addon.

Boys & Girls Club to honor heroes

The Boys & Girls Club of Jefferson County will host its annual Heroes Banquet at 6:30 p.m. July 7 at First United Methodist Church, 200 W. Sixth Ave. The speaker will be Circuit Judge-elect Jackie Harris. The attire is semi-formal and tickets are $40. The community is invited to attend. Details: info@boysgirlsclubjc.org or (870) 850-7500.

Chamber observes Juneteenth

In honor and celebration of the Juneteenth holiday, the Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce is taking a look at the origin of this historic movement, according to the Chamber newsletter.

“Juneteenth is a federal holiday celebrated throughout the nation to commemorate the end of slavery in the United States. Juneteenth’s commemoration is on the anniversary date on the June 19, 1865, announcement of General Order No.3 by Union Army General Gordon Granger, proclaiming freedom for enslaved people in Texas, the last state of the Confederacy with institutional slavery. Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation on Jan. 1, 1863, but the actual emancipation took place on different dates in different areas of the country.

“Cities across the country, including Pine Bluff, celebrate with music, food, BBQ’s and activities. The Alliance/Chamber was closed (Monday) in observance of Juneteenth. We hope you and your family were able to enjoy and celebrate this important day in our history,” according to the Chamber newsletter.



