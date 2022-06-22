I-30 wreck kills woman in Miller County, troopers say

Separate crashes killed two people and injured two others on Tuesday evening, authorities said.

Around 10:10 p.m., 45-year-old Martha Palomares-Zavala of Hope was driving east on Interstate 30, about a mile south of the Arkansas 108 exit, when she veered off the roadway to the right and struck a tree, according to a preliminary report from Arkansas State Police.

The report says Palomares-Zavala was pronounced dead at the scene by Dakota Bloyd, the Miller County coroner.

A passenger in the vehicle, a 36-year-old Hope man, was transported to Christus St. Michael’s Hospital for treatment of his injuries.

Around 6:40 p.m., a 33-year-old Havana man was driving a 2015 Jeep east on Arkansas 10 in Logan County and attempted to pass a tractor-trailer, according to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report.

The two vehicles crashed at the intersection of Arkansas 10 and Phillips Road, pushing the Jeep off the left side of the roadway.

The impact killed a passenger in the Jeep, Christopher Elliot, 35, of Booneville. The Jeep's driver was taken to Mercy Hospital in Fort Smith for his injuries.

The roads were dry and the weather was clear at the time of both wrecks, according to authorities.

Preliminary reports from the Arkansas Department of Public Safety indicate at least 255 people have died as a result of crashes on Arkansas roads so far this year.