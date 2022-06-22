Sections
Fayetteville honored again as Walk Friendly Community

by Benjamin Collins | Today at 12:33 p.m.
NWA Democrat-Gazette/DAVID GOTTSCHALK City of Fayetteville sign Tuesday, February 14, 2017 on Cato Springs Road in Fayetteville. net web sign fayetteville city limits population

FAYETTEVILLE -- The city of Fayetteville has been designated a walk friendly community by Walk Friendly Communities, according to a press release from the group.

Having been previously recognized in 2018, it is the only city in Arkansas to have received the honor.

Walk Friendly Communities, a national recognition program developed to encourage cities to establish a high priority for safer walking environments, cites Fayetteville's "trail system, great planning practices, support for sidewalk construction and use of pedestrian hybrid beacons" as reasons for making it walk friendly for residents and visitors alike.

Other contributing factors were the City's Active Transportation Plan and its 2018 Mobility Plan, which lays out a "qualitative approach to planning sidewalk and street projects," Fayetteville Mobility Coordinator Dane Eifling said.

