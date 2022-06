Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced Wednesday he has appointed Col. Nathaniel "Nate" Todd, the Secretary of the Arkansas Department of Veterans Affairs, to the University of Arkansas Board of Trustees.

Todd replaces Dr. Stephen Broughton, whose 10-year term as a UA trustee expired in March.

The UA trustees make up the governing body of the University of Arkansas System.

