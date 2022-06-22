Gun violence bill clears 1st hurdle

WASHINGTON -- Senate bargainers have reached agreement Tuesday on a bipartisan gun violence bill, teeing up votes this week on a package that would stand as Congress's response to mass shootings that shook the nation.

Lawmakers released the 80-page bill nine days after agreeing to a framework for the plan and 29 years after Congress last enacted major firearms curbs.

It cleared an initial procedural hurdle by 64-34, with 14 Republicans joining all 48 Democrats and two allied independents in voting yes. That strongly supported a prediction by Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., of approval later this week.

The legislation would toughen background checks for the youngest firearms buyers, require more sellers to conduct background checks and beef up penalties on gun traffickers. It also would disburse money to states and communities aimed at improving school safety and mental health initiatives.

Aides estimated the measure would cost around $15 billion, which Sen. Chris Murphy of Connecticut, the lead Democratic bargainer, said would be fully paid for.

Resolving one final hurdle that delayed the accord, the bill would prohibit romantic partners convicted of domestic violence and not married to their victims from getting firearms. Convicted abusers who are married to, live with or had children with their victims are already barred from having guns.

The compromise prohibits guns for a person who has "a current or recent former dating relationship with the victim." That is defined in part as one between people "who have or have recently had a continuing serious relationship of a romantic or intimate nature." An offender's ability to own a gun could be restored after five years if they've not committed another serious crime.

On another late dispute, the bill would provide $750 million to the 19 states and the District of Columbia that have "red flag" laws making it easier to temporarily take firearms from people adjudged dangerous, and to other states with violence prevention programs. States with "red flag" laws that receive the funds would have to have legal processes for the gun owner to fight the firearm's removal.

The measure will need at least 10 GOP votes to reach the 60-vote threshold for major bills. Ten Republican senators had joined with 10 Democrats in backing the framework, and top GOP bargainer Sen. John Cornyn of Texas told reporters that "I think there will be at least" 10 Republican votes for the measure.

Cornyn of Texas said of the pact, "Some think it goes too far, others think it doesn't go far enough. And I get it."

It seemed likely a majority of Republicans -- especially in the House -- would oppose the legislation.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., voiced his support, calling it "a commonsense package of popular steps that will help make these horrifying incidents less likely while fully upholding the Second Amendment rights of law-abiding citizens."

"This week we have a chance to break this 30-year period of silence with a bill that changes our laws in a way that will save thousands of lives," Murphy said.

In another measure of conservative sentiment, Sen. Tom Cotton of Arkansas said it would "restrict the freedoms of law-abiding Americans and put too much power in the hands of politicians and political officials."

Lawmakers are scheduled to begin a two-week recess at the end of the week.

TEXAS MAYORS

Meanwhile, more than a dozen mayors representing Texas' biggest cities, liberals and conservatives, asked Republican Gov. Greg Abbott on Tuesday to call a special session and usher in legislation that would address guns and mental health.

"We represent a continuum of political ideology and have come together because we know most Texans have a strong desire for common sense reform to protect our children," the letter read.

It cites five specific policies the mayors want addressed, including requiring a universal background check for gun purchases, increasing the age limit to 21 to buy assault rifles, passing red-flag laws, increasing mental-health support funding and training for school resource officers.

Those reforms, the mayors wrote, "would have prevented the shooters in El Paso and Uvalde from obtaining their weapons."

"Florida passed red flag laws, and we can do the same here in Texas," the letter read.

Information for this article was contributed by Alan Fram and Kevin Freking of The Associated Press and by Michael Williams of The Dallas Morning News (TNS).