Illinois O-lineman impresses at Arkansas camp

FAYETTEVILLE — Three-star offensive lineman Paris Patterson made a strong impression during Arkansas’ lineman camp on Wednesday.













“I thought I preformed good,” Patterson said. “It was great to get around here and move around. I was at the LSU camp a couple weeks ago so it’s great to get work around the country and showcase my talents to different coaches and SEC."

Patterson, 6-5, 341 pounds, of East St. Louis (Ill.) High School, has offers from Iowa State, Nebraska, Tennessee, LSU, Tulane, Miami (Ohio) and other schools.

He added an offer from the Hogs after the camp and has plans to make an official visit to Fayetteville this weekend. He is friends with Arkansas redshirt sophomore and St. Louis native Jalen St. John.

“ I know people who go here like Chop,” Patterson said.

It didn’t take long for Patterson to be impressed with Arkansas.

“I’m really, really impressed,” he said. “As soon as I pulled up I said, ‘Golly, that stadium is huge.' I’ve been impressed ever since I’ve been here.”

Patterson, who made an official visit to Iowa State last week, is aware that Arkansas offensive line target Miles McVay visited the Razorbacks in April.

“Miles loves it here,” Patterson said. “So it would be great if we can team up in the future. You never know.”

McVay was impressed with Arkansas offensive line coach Cody Kennedy during his visit.

“He just told me like it is, and he likes the O-line coach and he really knows what he’s talking about,” Patterson said.



