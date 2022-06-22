• Thomas Gouttierre of Omaha, Neb., said "if you put your ears to the wall, you could hear the buzzing" after 6,000 bees were safely relocated from the walls of his home, where he and his wife grow bee-friendly flowers.

• Kim Schatzel, president of Towson University in Maryland, won her regents' support for a proposal to rechristen two dormitories named for signers of the Declaration of Independence who enslaved hundreds in favor of the school's first Black graduates.

• Paul Kanitra, mayor of Point Pleasant Beach, N.J., said "we believe we have headed off this insanity" as two judges prohibited pop-up beach parties featuring liquor, marijuana and boxing matches, and Jersey Shore towns made provisions to have extra police on hand.

• Jon Siers sued three police officers in Loveland, Colo., who arrested his 14-year-old daughter, accused of slapping a boy she claimed who cheated on her, saying they used excessive force when they slammed her onto concrete, fired a Taser at him and choked the family's Jack Russell terrier.

• Taring Padi, part of an Indonesian art collective, had his installation "People's Justice" set to be taken down in Kassel, Germany, over objections to his depiction of a soldier with the face of a pig, wearing a neckerchief with a Star of David and a helmet labeled for Israel's intelligence agency.

• Lawrence Sly of Harvey, La., faces a mandatory life sentence after being convicted of murder for shooting his unarmed next-door neighbor six times, including twice in the head, after a long-running feud escalated from threats and fistfights.

• James Lavelle Walley of Leakesville, Miss., a former paramedic, was sentenced to 40 years in prison for sexually assaulting patients in ambulances, telling the women and relatives crying in the courtroom, "I'm asking you, begging you to forgive me."

• Gregory Tony, sheriff of Broward County, Fla., could see his law enforcement accreditation revoked after a state panel found probable cause in investigators' finding that he lied repeatedly about his killing of a neighbor at age 14.

• Richard Stevens of Phoenix, a drag queen who performs as Barbra Seville, says Kari Lake, the front-runner in the Republican primary for Arizona governor, who's condemned the cultural clout of drag queens, is a hypocrite who has frequented his performances and even hired him to dress as Marilyn Monroe for a private party.