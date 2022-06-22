LIVE UPDATES: Arkansas-Ole Miss at College World Series

Arkansas 1. Ole Miss 0 -- Middle 2nd Inning

Chris Lanzilli launched a leadoff home run that bounced off the top of the wall. The blast was confirmed after a replay review.





Arkansas 0. Ole Miss 0 -- Bottom 1st Inning

Smith made quick work of the first two Rebels but issued a walk to Tim Elko to extend the inning.

He got Kevin Graham to fly out to center to end the frame.

Arkansas 0. Ole Miss 0 -- Middle 1st Inning

Braydon Webb smacked the second pitch from Gaddis to the wall in left field for a double. He was left stranded after a strike out of Peyton Stovall and a pair of flyouts from Cayden Wallace and Michael Turner.

It's the first time the Razorbacks have been held scoreless in the first inning at the College World Series this year.

Pregame:

Arkansas is vying to become the first team since Oregon State in 2018 to punch its ticket to the national championship series through the losers bracket of pool play. Arkansas must beat Ole Miss twice over the next two days in order to advance to this year’s national championship series in Omaha.

Probable starters: Arkansas LHP Hagen Smith (6-2, 4.85 ERA) vs. Ole Miss LHP John Gaddis (3-1, 4.40 ERA)

Arkansas lineup:

CF Webb

1B Stovall

3B Wallace

C Turner

RF Lanzilli

2B Moore

SS Battles

DH Slavens

LF Gregory