



President's Ride event to delay traffic Saturday

Traffic interruptions are expected beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday during the Defenders Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club President's Ride from Hot Springs to Little Rock.

The route will proceed north on Malvern Avenue from Convention Boulevard and Palm Street, west on Central Avenue from Spring Street, merge onto Park Avenue and then turn left onto Fox Pass Cutoff.

Hot Springs police will escort the procession and block off intersections as needed. Motorists are advised to use caution when traveling in these areas.

Railroad repairs close part of Dexter

Dexter Street, south of Railroad Terrace, will be closed from 7:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Thursday for rebuilding the railroad crossing.

Detour signs and barricades will be in place, and motorists are asked to use an alternate route when traveling in this area.

Library board to meet Monday

The Garland County Library Board of Directors is scheduled to meet at noon Monday at the library, 1427 Malvern Ave.

Patrons wishing to address concerns with the board are asked to obtain a request form at the circulation desk.



