NLR teen accused

in shooting of two

A North Little Rock teenager will be charged as an adult after police said he shot two people Monday night, according to a news release and arrest records.

Officers arrived about 9 p.m. at 23 Neal Place in North Little Rock after getting a report that two people had been shot. One person was treated at the scene for minor injuries, while the other was taken to an area hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries, according to a North Little Rock Police Department news release.

The release did not identify a suspect, but an arrest report stated police arrested 16-year-old Mi'Angelo Davis after the victims identified him and said they'd had conflicts with Davis in the past.

Police reported that Davis was sweating and nervous when they spoke with him before the arrest, and that he made several statements implicating himself in the crime.

Davis was read his Miranda rights and told police in an interview that he was armed and confronting the two victims in a dispute involving his stepbrother, the arrest report states.

Davis thought one of the victims had a rifle, but he did not see one, according to police. Davis told officers the two victims followed him back to the street and he shot at them, thinking they would attack him, according to the report.

The report states that Davis' statement about the incident changed several times.

Davis is charged with two counts of felony first-degree battery.