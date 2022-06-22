Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

Arrests

Fayetteville

• Joshua Seeley, 31, of Fayetteville, was arrested Sunday in connection with battery. Seeley was being held Tuesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $10,000 bond.

• Chauncy Bethany, 18, of 3001 W. Wedington Drive in Fayetteville, was arrested Monday in connection with domestic battering and terroristic threatening. Bethany was being held Tuesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $50,000 bond.

Springdale

• Maximilian Mireles, 21, of 4039 Rochester Circle in Springdale, was arrested Monday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member, terroristic threatening, carrying certain prohibited weapons and aggravated residential burglary. Mireles was being held Tuesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $15,000 bond.

• Wilson Santiago-Lugo, 44, of 1502 Kirsten Drive in Springdale, was arrested Monday in connection with aggravated assault. Santiago-Lugo was being held Tuesday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Washington County Sheriff's Office

• Albert Chadwell, 32, of 12792 Nicewarner Road in Lincoln, was arrested Monday in connection with domestic battering, terroristic threatening and endangering the welfare of a minor. Chadwell was being held Tuesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $50,000 bond.