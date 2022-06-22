Paredes slams 3 HRs in Rays’ win over Yankees

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Isaac Paredes homered in his first three at-bats and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Yankees 5-4 on Tuesday night, handing New York only its third loss in 20 games.

Paredes, who had four RBI, combined with Harold Ramirez for back-to-back homers in the first off Nestor Cortes, then put the Rays ahead 3-2 in the third and added a two-run drive in the fifth on the first pitch after Clarke Schmidt relieved.

It was just the second multhomer game for Paredes, who hit two against Detroit on May 18. He was hit by a pitch from Ron Marinaccio in the seventh.

Tampa Bay acquired the 23-year-old from Detroit on April 4 for outfielder Austin Meadows. Paredes is hitting .209 with eight homers and 16 RBIs, and 10 of his last 13 hits have been for extra bases.

This was the seventh time a Tampa Bay player hit three homers after Jonny Gomes, B.J. Upton, Evan Longoria (twice), Travis d'Arnaud and Brandon Lowe.

The Rays led 5-2 before Marwin Gonzalez hit a two-run homer with two outs in the ninth off Colin Poche, who got his fifth save when pinch-hitter Aaron Judge flied out to the left-field warning track.

Shawn Armstrong (1-1), the second of seven Tampa Bay pitchers, got his first win for the Rays despite giving up DJ LeMahieu's tying, two-run single in the second.

Cortes (6-3) allowed four runs and six hits in 4 1/3 innings, giving up three homers for the first time in his major league career. His ERA has risen from 1.50 to 2.31 in his last three starts.

Tampa Bay was 3 for 8 with three homers on Cortes' cutters, 0 for 11 on sliders, 3 for 9 on fastballs and 0 for 2 on sinkers. Cortes had been 2-0 with a 1.35 ERA against the Rays this year coming in.

RED SOX 5, TIGERS 4 Trevor Story hit a three-run homer out of Fenway Park, Christian Vazquez added a solo shot and Boston beat Detroit. Boston went ahead 4-3 in the fourth when Story put a hanging a slider from rookie Beau Brieske (1-6) on Lansdowne Street for his 11th homer this season.

GUARDIANS 6, TWINS 5 (11) Andres Gimenez had an RBI single in the 11th inning as Cleveland beat Minnesota to move percentage points ahead of the Twins atop the AL Central. Bryan Shaw, Sam Hentges and Trevor Stephan (Arkansas Raozrbacks) each tossed a scoreless inning of relief before Emmanuel Case earned his 16th save in 18 chances. Stephan (3-2) struck out Carlos Correa, Max Kepler and Gary Sanchez -- Minnesota's 3-4-5 hitters -- with two runners on and nobody out in the 10th inning.

WHITE SOX 7, BLUE JAYS 6 (12) Luis Robert hit a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the 11th to tie the game at 6-6, then Josh Harrison hit a single that scored Jose Abreu to give Chicago a victory over Toronto.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

DODGERS 8, REDS 2 Tony Gonsolin became the first pitcher in the majors to win nine games, Freddie Freeman drove in five runs and Los Angeles beat Cincinnati. Gonsolin (9-0) gave up two runs on solo homers by Jonathan India and Albert Almora Jr. but only allowed one other hit through five innings and 87 pitches.

PIRATES 7, CUBS 1 Bligh Madris hit his first major league home run and fellow rookie Roansy Contreras pitched five solid innings to lead Pittsburgh past Chicago. Madris hit solo shot to right-center field off Mark Leiter Jr. in the sixth inning to close the scoring.

GIANTS 12, BRAVES 10 Mike Yastrzemski broke out of a slump with a go-ahead two-run double in the sixth inning, Joc Pederson and Austin Wynns homered and San Francisco beat Atlanta. Yastrzemski drove a pitch from Collin McHugh to right that put the Giants up for good at 8-7. San Francisco has won eight of 11 and 14 of 22.

MARLINS 9, ROCKIES 8 Garrett Cooper lined a tiebreaking double in the eighth inning, and Miami overcame a four-run deficit to beat Colorado. Colorado led 4-0 before Miami scored five times in the fourth and three in the fifth to take an 8-5 lead. The Rockies tied the score 8-8 in the sixth after Cooper allowed Brendan Rodgers' two-out grounder to get by him and into right field for an error that led that led to three unearned runs.

INTERLEAGUE

NATIONALS 3, ORIOLES 0 Erick Fedde allowed two hits over six innings, and Washington beat Baltimore for its second straight victory following an eight-game skid. Cesar Hernandez doubled on the game's first pitch from Jordan Lyles (4-6) and scored on a double by Nelson Cruz to put Washington in front. Hernandez added an RBI grounder in the second inning.