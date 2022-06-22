Property returned, charges dropped against former Springdale alderman Dotson

FAYETTEVILLE -- Theft of property charges against Ray Dotson, a former Springdale alderman, were dropped earlier this year after he allowed a former tenant of his recreational vehicle park to retrieve her property.

Dotson, 62, of 3900 Shorts Lane in Springdale, was arrested after he refused to allow a woman to retrieve several vehicles from the Rivers Edge RV Park at 20751 Blue Springs Road, which is about 4 miles east of Springdale off U.S. 412. Dotson said he was owed rent.

Dotson was charged Jan. 5; the charges were dropped May 3. Dotson had earlier been assigned a court date today.

Deputy prosecutor Denis Dean said the agreement worked out between the state and the defense was Dotson agreed to return the seized property and the woman was satisfied justice was served and agreed the criminal case should be dropped. Dean said he didn't know whether any back rent was paid.

A Washington County deputy was sent to the RV park Sept. 24 after two 911 calls were received, according to an affidavit for an arrest warrant. One call, made by Dotson, was about a trespassing in progress. The second call was made by Catina Pickle, who said Dotson was "irate and aggressive" when she entered the RV park to obtain her and her deceased husband's property. Pickle said some of the property was in her name and some was in her husband's name. Pickle told the deputy her husband died Sept. 20.

Dotson told the deputy Pickle needed to pay rent he was owed, and he wouldn't allow her to remove the property until the debt was paid, according to the affidavit. Dotson told the deputy the RV park was private property and "an impound yard" and he could put a lien on the property himself if the rent wasn't paid.

Dotson hadn't obtained a court order authorizing a lien on the property and continued to refuse to allow Pickle to retrieve the property, according to the affidavit. The affidavit said Dotson moved some of the property to a storage facility and refused to tell Pickle its location. The property included a camper valued at $4,500, a boat valued at $3,000, a Ford Bronco valued at $2,000 and a Ford pickup valued at $1,000.

Dotson was charged with theft of property, according to information filed in Washington County Circuit Court. Under Arkansas law, theft of property is a Class C felony when the property is valued at more than $5,000 but less than $25,000.

Dotson served on Springdale's City Council from 1992 to 1994 and from 2004 to 2008. He was defeated in a bid for a council seat in 2018.