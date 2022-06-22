Rogers School Board approves hires for administrative slots

ROGERS -- The School Board on Tuesday approved several changes in administrative positions, including a new head of the district's virtual learning program.

Matthew Cook, principal of the district's Crossroads alternative learning program the past three years, will take over direction of the Rogers Virtual Learning program for grades 6-12, said Roger Hill, assistant superintendent for human resources. Cook replaces Darla Tomasko, who's retiring.

Before joining the district in 2019, Cook was principal of Sugar Creek Elementary School in Bentonville for five years and served concurrently as director of Bentonville's elementary alternative learning academy. Before that he was a principal in Huntsville for two years. He has a master's degree in educational leadership from Harding University, according to a district news release.

Martin Resendiz will take Cook's place as Crossroads principal, moving from his role as assistant principal at Heritage High School, which he's held for two years. He has a master's degree in school counseling from the University of Central Arkansas and completed a K-12 building level principal program of study at Harding University.

In turn, Milton Martinez will assume Resendiz's old position, transferring from student success coordinator at New Technology High School to assistant principal at Heritage, Hill said. Martinez began his teaching career at New Technology in 2016 and was a Spanish teacher for five years.

The board also approved hiring Stephanie Taylor as the assistant principal at Darr Elementary School. Taylor has eight years of teaching experience, most recently as an alternative learning environment teacher in Bentonville. She has a master's degree in educational administration from Missouri Southern State University; she also completed a specialist program in educational leadership at the University of Arkansas, according to the release.