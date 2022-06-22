State sports brief

FOOTBALL

Red Wolves add for 2022, 2023

Tristan Smith announced on Twitter his commitment to Arkansas State University late Monday night, giving the Red Wolves some reinforcement on the offensive line.

The Crossett native played last season at Trinity Valley Community College in Athens, Texas, and picked up an offer from fellow Sun Belt side Troy earlier this month. The 6-3, 315-pound offensive guard will come to Jonesboro with three years of eligibility.

ASU then added to its 2023 recruiting class with defensive lineman Timothy Gulley's verbal commitment. The 6-1, 290-pounder out of Pensacola (Fla.) Catholic held offers from Coastal Carolina, Georgia Southern, Georgia State, Louisiana Tech and Troy, but opted for the Red Wolves after visiting Jonesboro last weekend.

Gulley is the third commitment in his class, joining El Dorado's DeAndra Burns and Georgia's Tyler Scott.

-- Mitchell Gladstone