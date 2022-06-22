Student to attend youth forum





White Hall's Ajaiah Harris will join outstanding high school students from across the nation in a unique academic and career oriented development experience.

Harris will participate in the National Youth Leadership Forum (NYLF): National Security, taking place this summer at the University of Maryland.

A student at White Hall High School, Harris is the JROTC Battalion Operations Officer (S-3) for the 2022-2023 school year, according to a news release.

NYLF: Security is one of the Envision by WorldStrides family of programs (www.envisionexperience.com) that enable students to explore their interests and experience learning beyond the classroom.

Harris was nominated by a staff member of White Hall High School. There she is an honor student, member of the WHHS Volleyball Team, Army JROTC Program, Beta Club, FBLA, NAMI, and FCCLA.

She will also serves as beta secretary for the next school year. She aspires to lead her JROTC Program as Battalion Commander her senior year.

Harris would also like to receive an appointment to a military academy. Eventually, her goal is to become a pediatric neurologist while being a commissioned officer in the United States military. She is excited to attend the National Youth Leadership Forum: National Security. She is looking forward to meeting new people, learning more about National Security, and exploring historic sites in Washington, D.C.

She is the daughter of Arthur Harris Sr. and LaTanya Paige-Harris.

"As an alumna of Envision myself, I am excited for Ajaiah to meet, work, and collaborate with other high-aspiring students from across the country and the globe," said Amanda Freitag Thomas, senior vice president for Envision. "Hands down, my favorite part of attending an Envision program was being with motivated students in an environment designed to help us challenge our assumptions, meet new people, and grow. Creating that same learning environment is a central focus for all of our programs. At NYLF Security, students build the confidence and skills needed to excel at college and in the workplace. They learn how to adapt to and communicate in new situations, to new challenges, and with new people, which, given how rapidly the world is changing due to technology and innovation, are essential skills for success."

Ajaiah Harris





