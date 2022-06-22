Sections
Super Quiz: Shoes

Today at 1:50 a.m.

1. This type of shoe consists of a sole strapped to the foot.

2. This type of shoe is a curved piece of iron believed to bring good luck.

3. These soft leather shoes were originally worn by American Indians.

4. Elvis Presley asked you not to step on these.

5. These waterproof shoes, usually made of rubber, are worn over your ordinary shoes.

6. Term for a shoe with a wooden sole.

7. This shoe brand began as an attempt to produce a foam clog.

8. This shoe type bears the name of hybrids between a horse and a donkey.

9. This shoe expression refers to a person who is uncommonly good.

ANSWERS

1. Sandals

2. Horseshoe

3. Moccasins

4. Blue suede shoes

5. Galoshes (rainboots, rubbers)

6. Clog

7. Crocs

8. Mules

9. Goody two-shoes

