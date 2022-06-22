2 people arrested, 10 warrants issued after June 6 shooting at Benton apartment complex

The Benton Police Department has made two arrests and issued 10 additional warrants in response to a June 6 shooting at an apartment complex that injured a 13-year-old girl, according to a news release on Tuesday.

A 17-year-old male was taken into custody shortly after the shooting at Chapel Ridge of Benton, located on Alcoa Road about a mile south of Interstate 30. The news release states that the teen faces two counts of terroristic acts, as well as charges of first-degree battery, aggravated riot, minor in possession of a handgun, and unlawful discharge of a firearm in city limits.

Edward Eugene Hill, 52, surrendered after police obtained a warrant, according to the news release. Hill is facing first-degree battery charges and two counts of terroristic acts, as well as aggravated riot, possession of a firearm by certain persons and unlawful discharge of a firearm within city limits.

The release states that three more adults and seven juveniles will be charged with inciting a riot.

The Benton Police Department are asking that anyone with additional information relating to the shooting contact them at (501) 778-1171 or (501) 776-5947. People may also text “BENTONPD” and a message to 847411, or leave a tip via the official Benton Police Department app.