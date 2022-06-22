Sections
The Recruiting Guy

UNDER THE RADAR: Augusta’s Keaton Chapple

by Richard Davenport | Today at 2:00 a.m.
2023 defensive lineman/offensive lineman Keaton Chapple

On Wednesdays we feature an in-state prospect who could be flying under the radar of college coaches. This week's UTR prospect is Augusta’s Keaton Chapple. 

Class: 2023 

Position: Defensive line, offensive line 

Size: 6-5, 370 pounds

Stats: As a junior, he recorded 38 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, 4 sacks, and 15 receptions for 250 yards and 5 touchdowns.

Honors: All-Conference in football and basketball 

Interest: Arkansas State, Arkansas Tech and Arkansas-Monticello

Offensive and defensive line coach Tim Finley: 

“He is a good kid from a great family. He is a 6-5, 370-pound defensive tackle and offensive lineman. He is extremely athletic for his size. He can be a great athlete, but he still has a lot of growing up to do. He is lacking in fundamentals but has immense potential. He doesn't like to lose, but when he figures it out he excels. Keaton is the type of kid who would do anything to win.”

