UNDER THE RADAR: Augusta’s Keaton Chapple

On Wednesdays we feature an in-state prospect who could be flying under the radar of college coaches. This week's UTR prospect is Augusta’s Keaton Chapple.
Class: 2023
Position: Defensive line, offensive line
Size: 6-5, 370 pounds
Stats: As a junior, he recorded 38 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, 4 sacks, and 15 receptions for 250 yards and 5 touchdowns.
Honors: All-Conference in football and basketball
Interest: Arkansas State, Arkansas Tech and Arkansas-Monticello
Offensive and defensive line coach Tim Finley:
“He is a good kid from a great family. He is a 6-5, 370-pound defensive tackle and offensive lineman. He is extremely athletic for his size. He can be a great athlete, but he still has a lot of growing up to do. He is lacking in fundamentals but has immense potential. He doesn't like to lose, but when he figures it out he excels. Keaton is the type of kid who would do anything to win.”