Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Primary runoff results Voter guide Sports Core Values Newsletters Weather Obits Puzzles Archive Story ideas iPad
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

VIDEO: Van Horn, players recap 11-1 win against Auburn in College World Series

Today at 12:39 a.m.
Arkansas head coach Dave Van Horn shakes hands with Auburn head coach Butch Thompson, Tuesday, June 21, 2022 during the first inning of a NCAA College World Series elimination game at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, Neb. Visit nwaonline.com/220622Daily/ for today's photo gallery.......(NWA Democrat-Gazette/Charlie Kaijo)


ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT