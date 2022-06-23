4-star Manning leaves Arkansas impressed

Four-star wide receiver Joshua Manning left his official visit to Arkansas with the Razorbacks trending well.

“I love it here,” Manning said. “I like the coaches and I mesh with the players well. I had a good time.”

Manning, 6-3, 190 pounds, of Lee’s Summit, Mo., has scholarship offers from Arkansas, Kansas State, Iowa State, Missouri, Iowa, Nebraska, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Northwestern, Illinois, Washington, Colorado and other programs.

Getting to learn more about Arkansas' offense was the highlight of the trip.

“Their offense is so explosive,” said Manning, who was hosted by freshman receiver Quincey McAdoo. “That’s going to be a big part of my decision."

Manning believes the offense is a fit for him.

“They've showed me their deep routes, their deep concepts,” he said. “Like their fades and stuff."

His mother, Roxanne Manning, who played basketball for the Razorbacks in 1994-95, and father accompanied him.

"Her friendships here were tight,” Manning said of his mother. “The school is really good and the campus is remarkable.”

On3.com also rates Manning the No. 42 receiver and No. 272 overall prospect in the nation. He had 69 catches for 900 yards and 11 touchdowns, and 12 carries for 64 yards as a junior.

Former Razorbacks receiver Treylon Burks is a good selling point for Arkansas while recruiting other receivers.

"He was a playmaker, honestly,” Manning said. “The big, explosive plays and that's why he went in the first round.”

Arkansas’ facilities usually get high marks from prospects and Manning is no different.

"They're great,” he said. “Probably one of the best I've been to, honestly. Probably the best I've been to."

The Razorbacks appears to be in good shape with Manning.

"I was really impressed with the visit," Manning said. "They're definitely on a good trend, if that makes sense."

Manning has made official visits to Kansas State, Iowa State and Nebraska, and plans to visit Missouri this weekend. He gave a timeline for his college decision.

“Probably in July, because I don't want to rush it,” he said.