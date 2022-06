Alma, circa 1950: Irby and Gladys Rounsaville owned and operated the Busy Bee Cafe in the small town of Alma, at a time when all the traffic came through town on busy highways U.S. 64 and 71. The Busy Bee operated 24 hours a day, serving as a bus and truck stop promising "Home Cooked" meals. It seems likely it was Irby and Gladys standing by the sign.

