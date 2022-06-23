FYI — Film, theater, music, rodeo and more this weekend

June 23

Rodeo of the Ozarks -- Through Saturday, Parsons Stadium in Springdale. $10-$40. 756-0464, rodeoftheozarks.org.

Bentonville Film Festival -- Through Sunday, The Momentary, Thaden School, Meteor Guitar Gallery & Skylight Cinema in Bentonville. Free-$375. bentonvillefilm.org.

CB To You Mobile Art Lab -- 3-6 p.m., Hulbert (Okla.) City Park. Presented by Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Dandelion Heart -- With Melody Pond, 6 p.m., Prairie Street Live, 509 W. Prairie St. in Fayetteville. facebook.com/prairiestreetlive/events.

Ozark Daughter -- With Ben Bergstrom on mandolin, 6:30 p.m., Hail Fellow Well Met, 5519 Hackett Road, Suite 1o1, Springdale. 332-4283, hailfellowwellmet.com.

Gallery Performance -- Trillium Salon Series presents Sky Creature, 7 p.m., Buckeyball at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

"The Quilt Code and The Underground Railroad" -- With historian Alice McElwain, 7 p.m., Rogers Historical Museum. Free. 621-1154, rogershistoricalmuseum.org.

Levitt Amp Fort Smith Music Series -- Michael Fields Jr., 7 p.m., Riverfront Park, 121 Riverfront Drive in downtown Fort Smith. Free.

Fitz and the Tantrums -- With St. Paul and The Broken Bones with Devon Gilfillian, 7 p.m., Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion in Rogers. $36 & up. waltonartscenter.org/AMP.

"Miss You Like Hell" -- When a whip-smart, deeply imaginative teenager agrees to take a road trip with her free-spirited Latina mother, neither can imagine where it will take them, by the co-creator of "In the Heights," through July 10, TheatreSquared in Fayetteville. $15-$61. theatre2.org.

Sky Creature -- A presentation of the Trillium Salon Series, 8 p.m., Leo Villareal's Buckyball at Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville. Free. crystalbridges.org.

"Art" -- Yasmina Reza's hilarious look at art and friendship, 8 p.m. today through Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday, Arkansas Public Theatre at the Victory in Rogers. $20-$40. 631-8988, arkansaspublictheatre.org.

__

Friday

BenAnna Band Family Concert -- 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Family Yoga -- With Cocoon Yoga Lab, 10:30 a.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Family Movie Fridays -- 2 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. rogerspubliclibrary.org.

Summer Family Movies -- "Sing 2," 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Art by the Glass -- 6-8 p.m., Durand/Estes Rooms at Crystal Bridges Museum. $30. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Van Cliburn Concert -- SoNA Beyond presents "The Dirty South," 7 p.m., Great Hall at Crystal Bridges Museum. $45. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Opera in the Ozarks -- "La rondine," 7:30 p.m., OIO Theater in Eureka Springs. $10-$30. 253-8595, opera.org.

"A Chorus Line" -- 8 p.m. Friday; 3 & 8 p.m. Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday, Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. $33-$62. 443-5600, waltonartscenter.org.

__

Saturday

Super Saturday -- Flying Debris Show with Richard Holmgren, 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Shiloh Summer Series -- Creek Critters, 10 a.m., Thunder Chicken Trailhead in Springdale. Presented by Shiloh Museum. Register at shilohmuseum.org.

"Mariposa/Butterfly" -- Presented by Trike Theatre, 10 a.m., Springdale Public Library. Free. springdalelibrary.org.

Dive In! To Weekend Movies -- "Luca," 1 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. rogerspubliclibrary.org.

Rodeo of the Ozarks Parade -- 3 p.m., Emma Avenue in Springdale. Free. 756-0464, rodeoftheozarks.org.

Outdoor Concert -- Susan Shore & Michael Cockram, 6 p.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. $10. ozarkfolkways.org.

Opera in the Ozarks -- "Cosi fan tutte," 7:30 p.m., OIO Theater in Eureka Springs. $10-$30. 253-8595, opera.org.

-- Becca Martin-Brown

bmartin@nwadg.com