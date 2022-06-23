Get to know: DT commitment Ian Geffrard

Massive defensive tackle Ian Geffrard is Arkansas latest commitment after he announced for the Hogs on Monday.
Geffrard, 6-6, 365 pounds, of Mableton (Ga.) Whitefield Academy, picked Arkansas over scholarship offers from Auburn, Texas, Mississippi State, Boston College, Louisville, Duke, Georgia Tech and other schools.
He’s expected to play on defense but could also possibly play on the offensive line.
Nickname: I.G., Big Ian
Favorite thing about playing on the line: Its much more simple compared to other positions
Coach Deke Adams is: A great coach and an even better mentor
Funniest football moment: Bonding with teammates at camp
If I couldn't play football, I would want to star in: TV shows and movies
My mom is always on me to do: Take out the trash and do my homework
Must watch TV: Regular show
Love or hate rollercoasters: Hate
What super power would you choose if given the option: Super speed
My two pet peeves are: Bugs and hot weather
If you could meet a famous person, who would it be: Robert Downey Jr.
My hidden talent is: Juggling
Your favorite fast food chain and why: Taco Bell, it has great drinks along with great food
If you could only eat one meal for the rest of your life, what would it be: Teriyaki chicken with fried rice
I will never ever eat: Blue Cheese
Favorite junk food: pizza
My favorite sweet tooth carving is: Sugar cookies
Strangest thing I’ve ever eaten: Frog legs
Who is your all-time celebrity crush: Sofía Vergara
If you could live anywhere, where would that be: Puerto Rico
I’m terrified of: Heights
Cat or dog person and why: Dogs, they are much more fun to play with
Do you think aliens really exist: Yes
I get emotional when: Something happens to my family
Which do you prefer Twitter, instagram or Tic Tok: Instagram
Best advice I’ve received: Learn from your mistakes
Role model and why: Marshawn Lynch, he gave back to his community
Three words to describe me: Tall, Athletic, Easygoing
People would be surprised that I: Am first generation American