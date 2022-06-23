Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Primary runoff results Voter guide Sports Core Values Newsletters Weather Obits Puzzles Archive Story ideas iPad
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
The Recruiting Guy

Get to know: DT commitment Ian Geffrard

by Richard Davenport | Today at 2:00 a.m.
DT Ian Geffrard.

Massive defensive tackle Ian Geffrard is Arkansas latest commitment after he announced for the Hogs on Monday.

Geffrard, 6-6, 365 pounds, of Mableton (Ga.) Whitefield Academy, picked Arkansas over scholarship offers from Auburn, Texas, Mississippi State, Boston College, Louisville, Duke, Georgia Tech and other schools.

He’s expected to play on defense but could also possibly play on the offensive line. 

Nickname: I.G., Big Ian

Favorite thing about playing on the line: Its much more simple compared to other positions

Coach Deke Adams is: A great coach and an even better mentor

Funniest football moment: Bonding with teammates at camp

If I couldn't play football, I would want to star in: TV shows and movies

My mom is always on me to do: Take out the trash and do my homework 

Must watch TV: Regular show 

Love or hate rollercoasters: Hate

What super power would you choose if given the option: Super speed

My two pet peeves are: Bugs and hot weather 

If you could meet a famous person, who would it be: Robert Downey Jr.

My hidden talent is: Juggling 

Your favorite fast food chain and why: Taco Bell, it has great drinks along with great food 

If you could only eat one meal for the rest of your life, what would it be: Teriyaki chicken with fried rice

I will never ever eat: Blue Cheese

Favorite junk food: pizza

My favorite sweet tooth carving is: Sugar cookies

Strangest thing I’ve ever eaten: Frog legs

Who is your all-time celebrity crush: Sofía Vergara 

If you could live anywhere, where would that be: Puerto Rico 

I’m terrified of: Heights 

Cat or dog person and why: Dogs, they are much more fun to play with

Do you think aliens really exist: Yes

I get emotional when: Something happens to my family 

Which do you prefer Twitter, instagram or Tic Tok: Instagram

Best advice I’ve received: Learn from your mistakes

Role model and why: Marshawn Lynch, he gave back to his community 

Three words to describe me: Tall, Athletic, Easygoing 

People would be surprised that I: Am first generation American


ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT