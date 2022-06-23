Get to know: DT commitment Ian Geffrard

Massive defensive tackle Ian Geffrard is Arkansas latest commitment after he announced for the Hogs on Monday.

Geffrard, 6-6, 365 pounds, of Mableton (Ga.) Whitefield Academy, picked Arkansas over scholarship offers from Auburn, Texas, Mississippi State, Boston College, Louisville, Duke, Georgia Tech and other schools.

He’s expected to play on defense but could also possibly play on the offensive line.

Nickname: I.G., Big Ian

Favorite thing about playing on the line: Its much more simple compared to other positions

Coach Deke Adams is: A great coach and an even better mentor

Funniest football moment: Bonding with teammates at camp

If I couldn't play football, I would want to star in: TV shows and movies

My mom is always on me to do: Take out the trash and do my homework

Must watch TV: Regular show

Love or hate rollercoasters: Hate

What super power would you choose if given the option: Super speed

My two pet peeves are: Bugs and hot weather

If you could meet a famous person, who would it be: Robert Downey Jr.

My hidden talent is: Juggling

Your favorite fast food chain and why: Taco Bell, it has great drinks along with great food

If you could only eat one meal for the rest of your life, what would it be: Teriyaki chicken with fried rice

I will never ever eat: Blue Cheese

Favorite junk food: pizza

My favorite sweet tooth carving is: Sugar cookies

Strangest thing I’ve ever eaten: Frog legs

Who is your all-time celebrity crush: Sofía Vergara

If you could live anywhere, where would that be: Puerto Rico

I’m terrified of: Heights

Cat or dog person and why: Dogs, they are much more fun to play with

Do you think aliens really exist: Yes

I get emotional when: Something happens to my family

Which do you prefer Twitter, instagram or Tic Tok: Instagram

Best advice I’ve received: Learn from your mistakes

Role model and why: Marshawn Lynch, he gave back to his community

Three words to describe me: Tall, Athletic, Easygoing

People would be surprised that I: Am first generation American



