Greenwood water restrictions removed after repairs to infrastructure

GREENWOOD -- Residents may resume using water at the same level as before flash flooding hit the area earlier this month, according to a statement from the city.

Greenwood released a statement on its website Wednesday saying it has repaired infrastructure damaged by flooding June 10.

The city's water department had asked all customers to use water sparingly while the repairs were taking place. Irrigation of lawns and shrubs, as well as washing pavement, were prohibited in the meantime.

The National Weather Service in Tulsa, Okla., stated in a flood warning June 10 that between 3 and 5 inches of rain fell that morning in parts of west-central Arkansas and Oklahoma.