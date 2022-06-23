• Corey Deirdorff, spokesman for Pasco County Fire Rescue in Florida, remarked "very odd ... never heard of something like that" when a child on a family fishing trip experienced breathing difficulties and was hospitalized after getting stabbed in the chest by a catfish barb.

• Derek David Smith of Randalia, Iowa, pleaded innocent to neglect charges after officials said more than 3,000 feeder hogs in his care died from lack of food.

• McGregor Scott, special counsel for California, said "we will continue working ... to put fraudsters behind bars" as the governor announced the state has recovered $1.1 billion in fraudulent payments from federal covid relief programs.

• Mitsuhiro Taniguchi was arrested by Japanese police on charges of defrauding the government of $7.3 million intended for small businesses hurt by the pandemic, nabbed in mid-flight after being deported from his hideout in Indonesia.

• Dvir Abramovich of Australia's Anti-Defamation Commission said that "a resurgent white supremacist and neo-Nazi movement is a cause for concern" as Victoria state passed a law banning the display of Nazi swastikas, setting penalties of a year in prison and a $15,000 fine.

• Henry Washington, former principal of Chamberlain High in Tampa, Fla., and now a school board member, declared that "it's time for a change" as the board sided with students seeking to change the school's American Indian mascot, "Chiefs," despite emotional testimony from alumni and 6,000 petition signatures.

• Kelly Casper, a Wisconsin school superintendent who's resigning, saw false imprisonment charges dismissed after being accused of illegally detaining students in a school bathroom during searches for vaping devices, with a judge finding "nothing here that would allow me to conclude that there was a lack of consent."

• Herschel Fink, an attorney for the Detroit Free Press, said "the public has a right to know" what promises were made, as the newspaper sues to force Michigan State University to release agreements with two donors who are subsidizing the football coach's 10-year, $95 million contract.

• Thomas Cullerton, a member of a Chicago political family dating back to the 19th century, who resigned his post as an Illinois state senator, was sentenced to a year and a day in prison for taking $248,828 from the Teamsters Union for a no-show job.