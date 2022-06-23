LIVE UPDATES: Arkansas-Ole Miss College World Series Semifinal

Ole Miss 1, Arkansas 0 -- Middle 4th Inning

Ole Miss takes the lead after a pair of hits in the fourth.

Justin Bench laced a leadoff single and came around on a double by Kevin Graham with two outs.

Arkansas 0, Ole Miss 0 -- End 3rd Inning

This game has all the makings of a pitcher's duel. It remains scoreless after both team's first time through the lineup.

DeLucia has retired seven Razorbacks in a row.

Arkansas 0, Ole Miss 0 -- Middle 3rd Inning

The Rebels got their first baserunner after a one-out single by Hayden Dunhurst -- who snapped an 0-9 streak in Omaha.

Noland has still faced the minimum after getting TJ McCants to ground into a double play started and ended by Peyton Stovall at first.

Arkansas 0, Ole Miss 0 -- Bottom 2nd Inning

Delucia sat the Razorbacks down in order.

Moore was robbed of extra bases by a leaping grab from Kevin Graham in left field. Jalen Battles flew out to shallow left. Brady Slavens struck out swinging at a high fastball to end the inning.

Arkansas 0, Ole Miss 0 -- Middle 2nd Inning

Three up, three down for the Rebels once again.

Arkansas second baseman Robert Moore showed exactly how he became the first ever Razorback to win a Gold Glove Award. He made a diving snag to his left, hopped to his feet and made a spinning throw to first for the second out.

Arkansas 0, Ole Miss 0 -- End 1st Inning

DeLucia recorded two outs on five pitches. Arkansas started a two-out rally through base knocks from Cayden Wallace and Michael Turner.

The Razorbacks stranded a pair after Chris Lanzilli popped out to first base.

Arkansas 0, Ole Miss 0 -- Middle 1st Inning

The Razorback ace is off to a hot start picking up a 1-2-3 opening frame. He induced a pair of groundouts and struck out Tim Elko on an ugly check swing.

Pregame:

Arkansas is vying to become the first team since Oregon State in 2018 to punch its ticket to the national championship series through the losers bracket of pool play. The Razorbacks must defeat Ole Miss for the second time in as many days in order to advance to this year’s national championship series in Omaha.

Probable starters: Ole Miss RHP Dylan DeLucia (7-2, 4.07 ERA) vs. Arkansas RHP Connor Noland (8-5, 3.75 ERA)

Arkansas Lineup:

CF Webb

1B Stovall

3B Wallace

C Turner

RF Lanzilli

2B Moore

SS Battles

DH Slavens

LF Gregory