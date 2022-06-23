Police beat: LR police charge 3 men in gun find ; Police charge felon in hid gun, fleeing

LR police charge 3 men in gun find

Little Rock police on Tuesday arrested three men after discovering a number of guns, some stolen, during a home visit to a parolee, according to a trio of arrest reports.

Officers and Arkansas Criminal Court agents arrived around 1 p.m. at 14 Belmar Dr., the parole address of Travon Rice, 19, of Little Rock. During the visit, they reported locating multiple firearms.

Rice was found in possession of five guns, two of which had been reported stolen, and a small bag of suspected marijuana. He is charged with eight felonies -- five counts of possession of a firearm by a certain person, two of theft by receiving and one of criminal use of a weapon -- and a misdemeanor drug possession charge.

Another man in the house, Cesaire Rice, 22, also of Little Rock, was found to have a Draco, a type of AK-style pistol, that had been reported stolen. He faces one felony theft by receiving of a firearm charge.

A third man, Darius Gulley, was also arrested and charged with felony possession of a firearm by a certain person.

Police charge felon in hid gun, fleeing

A Little Rock man faces a felony gun possession charge after police said they spotted him hiding a gun near the place where gunfire was reported Tuesday, according to an arrest report.

Around 2:45 p.m., Little Rock police detectives near 3401 West 14th St., the address of a ShotSpotter activation, reported seeing Kobe Lewis, 21, holding a gun.

Lewis reportedly then hid the gun and fled on foot, before being arrested.

Lewis is a convicted felon and cannot legally possess a gun. He is charged with felony possession of a firearm by a certain person and misdemeanor fleeing.