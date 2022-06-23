MILB: Naturals find no relief in sixth-inning downfall

SPRINGDALE -- It took just one inning for Northwest Arkansas' pitching by committee attempt to take a downward spiral Wednesday afternoon.

Springfield sent 10 batters to the plate in the sixth inning and scored five times despite only two hits en route to its second straight win over the Naturals with a 9-5 decision at Arvest Ballpark.

The Cardinals (27-38) benefited from a hit batter, four walks and a throwing error in the sixth against two Northwest Arkansas pitchers. That included Kansas City Royals reliever Jake Brentz, who saw his first action after joining the team Sunday to begin a rehab assignment.

"It was a rough game all around," Northwest Arkansas manager Chris Widger said. "In the sixth inning, we gave up the runs and that showed. But there were plays we didn't make, pitches we didn't make. Altogether, we probably should have had two more errors than we had.

"We gave them too many opportunities and didn't take advantage of ours. It's been our theme the last couple of games, and we're not playing very good baseball."

Northwest Arkansas (31-33) had a 5-2 lead when Brentz entered the game to start the sixth and immediately plunked Matt Koperniak with his first pitch. He then walked Nick Raposo before Roberto Baldoquin doubled to bring home both runners and make it a 4-2 lead.

Brentz then left the game for Will Klein (1-1), who was able to get one out with a sacrifice bunt before he walked the next two batters to load the bases. Springfield then scored twice to take a 6-5 lead when Jordan Walker hit into a fielder's choice, followed by an errant throw to first to complete a possible double play.

The disastrous sixth inning overshadowed what three Naturals relievers did in the first five innings as Walter Pennington made his first pro start and allowed one run on four hits in three innings. Christian Chamberlain then threw 1 1/3 innings and allowed one run on two hits while Stephen Woods Jr. faced one batter and induced an inning-ending double play.

"It's just what we've been doing in that slot so far," Widger said. "There's been so much movement up and down, and we're losing pitchers. We're trying to figure out who's going to be that extra starter.

"We have a couple of guys that are sore. (Noah) Murdock missed a start last week, so we're filling that spot. We knew it coming in, but these guys still have to pitch better and we have to play better as a team."

Tyler Gentry gave Northwest Arkansas the lead when he snapped a 1-1 tie in the third with a two-run, opposite-field home run -- his third in seven hits since joining the team. Seuly Matias added his 11th home run, a solo shot, in the fourth, and the Naturals picked up a run in the fifth when Gentry raced home from first on a throwing error.

Northwest Arkansas' only other run came in the ninth when Logan Porter was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded, but Springfield retired the next two batters to end the game.