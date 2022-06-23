Nonprofit gives $500,000 to Springdale academy





SPRINGDALE -- The Schmieding Foundation donated $500,000 to Springdale's Pathway Academy, which is a statewide initiative that works to prepare low-income students in kindergarten through 12th-grade for opportunities in science, technology, engineering, mathematics and health care, according to a press release from the foundation.

The academy is managed by the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences Division of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion

Academy students will be able to participate in site visits to learn firsthand about the array of careers available to them. Curriculum at the academy will also incorporate concepts related to nutrition, mental health, community service and other life skills.

The program's goal is to diversify the health care workforce in Arkansas, advancing the university's goal to deliver dramatic and lasting health care improvements to make Arkansas the healthiest state in the region.

"UAMS is humbled by the continued support of the Schmieding Foundation and are inspired by its leadership in health care and education in Northwest Arkansas," said Chancellor Cam Patterson.

The Schmieding Foundation, Inc., was created by brothers Lawrence and Hubert "Bert" Schmieding.

The academy will be renamed the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences Schmieding Foundation Pathways Academy of Springdale in recognition of the nonprofit's continued support for the university.



