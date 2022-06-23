Ole Miss eliminates Arkansas with shutout at College World Series

OMAHA, Neb. — Arkansas’ baseball season came to an end Thursday one game short of playing for a national championship.

The Razorbacks lost 2-0 to Ole Miss in a quick, well-pitched game at the College World Series. The game lasted 2 hours, 6 minutes.

Ole Miss (40-23) advanced to the national championship series against Oklahoma that is scheduled to begin Saturday at Schwab Field. The Rebels improved to 8-1 during an unforeseen postseason run. Ole Miss was one of the last four teams admitted to this year’s tournament.

The Rebels won two of three games against the Razorbacks this week in Omaha, including a pivotal 13-5 outcome Monday that sent Arkansas to the losers bracket and forced the Razorbacks to play one more game than the Rebels in pool play.

Arkansas defeated Ole Miss 3-2 on Wednesday to force Thursday’s decisive game. The Razorbacks (46-21) saw their season come to an end in the national semifinal round for the third time since 2009.

Pitching on short rest, right handers Dylan DeLucia of Ole Miss and Connor Noland of Arkansas dueled for eight innings Thursday in the best-pitched game of the College World Series.

DeLucia’s 113-pitch shutout ended with a strikeout of Arkansas five-hole hitter Chris Lanzilli. DeLucia allowed 4 hits, struck out 7 and threw 75 pitches for strikes.

Noland allowed 2 runs and 7 hits in an 8-inning, 84-pitch start. He gave way to Evan Taylor in the ninth inning and Taylor retired all three batters he faced.

Neither team walked a batter.

The teams cruised through the first 6 1/2 innings. The seventh-inning stretch began 1 hour, 27 minutes after the first pitch was thrown by Noland at 3:08 p.m.

Ole Miss twice had leadoff singles against Noland and turned those into their only runs. Justin Bench scored on a two-out double by Kevin Graham in the fourth inning to give the Rebels a 1-0 lead, and Ole Miss extended the lead to 2-0 when Calvin Harris’ single plated Tim Elko in the seventh.

Arkansas’ run-scoring opportunities came up empty after two-out rallies in the first and seventh innings. Lanzilli fouled out after two-out singles by Cayden Wallace and Michael Turner in the first, and Brady Slavens grounded out in the seventh when Robert Moore singled and Jalen Battles reached on a two-out fielding error by Ole Miss shortstop Jacob Gonzalez.

Moore was called out on strikes by home plate umpire Kevin Sweeney to end the fourth inning after Lanzilli reached with a two-out single. The strike drew the ire of Arkansas coach Dave Van Horn, who signaled to Sweeney that the 3-2 pitch was high in the strike zone.

Lanzilli’s fourth-inning single accounted for Arkansas’ only base runner between the second and sixth innings. DeLucia retired 18 of 19 during one stretch.