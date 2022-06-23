Perry County corrections officer killed in jail shooting, authorities say; man, 37, in custody

PERRYVILLE — A shooting at the Perry County jail late Wednesday left one correctional officer dead, authorities said.

No names and few details about the Wednesday night shooting at the jail in Perryville were immediately released.

A statement from Arkansas State Police said a 37-year-old man who had been arrested by Perry County deputies and was being booked into the jail at the time of the shooting is being held in connection with the shooting.

State police were asked by the sheriff's office to investigate the shooting and more information would be released later Thursday, the statement said.