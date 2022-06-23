RODEO: Thrash living the life he always dreamed of

SPRINGDALE -- Luke Thrash is living the life he always dreamed of.

The Bastrop, La. cowboy is traveling the rodeo circuit as a bareback bronc rider while also being a college student on the rodeo team at Southeastern State University in Durant, Okla.

"I knew this is what I waned to do," said the 20-year-old Thrash. "Everyone I hung around, and everybody I know has been in rodeo their whole life. I always knew it was what I wanted. They tried to make me pick a major in college and I have no idea what I'd even pick outside of rodeo."

Thrash, who recently placed in the top 10 in the College National Finals Rodeo in Casper, Wyoming, set the standard Wednesday night, marking an 84 atop Medicine Show at the 77th Rodeo of the Ozarks in Parsons Stadium.

Medicine Show exploded out of the gate and elevated high with Thrash laid back and spurring the horse to the highest score in the event.

"I had a good buddy of mine get on him two weeks ago and he was 86, so I knew I had a really good chance to get some money here," said Thrash, who will compete in 14 rodeos over the next 13 days as part of the annual "Cowboy Christmas" where professional riders try to make as much money as they can to hopefully get into the top 15 and a spot in the National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas in December.

Thrash said he was born into rodeo in Louisiana, following in his father's footsteps. As a youngster he tried his hand at roping like his dad, but at the age of 10 or 11, rough stock riding was where he focused his attention.

"My dad got me a bareback rigging and said try this and I've been going since then," said Thrash. "At first it was hard because it wasn't going worth a dang for me, but the older I got the more I picked up on it and I got around with better guys. The better guys you travel with, the better you ride."

Ouncie Mitchell is also a rodeo lifer, following his father into the life of a bull rider. The 26-year-old cowboy from Houston sat behind the bucking chutes Wednesday night, waiting his turn to climb aboard Big Hat, one of Harper and Morgan's top bucking bulls.

The 26-year-old son of former bull rider Teaspoon Mitchell got aboard his first wild ride at the age of 2 in mutton busting and he was hooked on the thrill of the sport ever since. His grandfather nicknamed him Ouncie at birth because he was small, he said.

"My dad rode bulls and I just followed his path," said Mitchell. "I just took it a little further than he did. He just said if it was something I wanted to do, he'd let me but if I didn't want to do it, he said he wouldn't make me. And I wanted it."

Mitchell grew up in Fresno, Texas and became a professional bull rider in 2013. In 2019 he earned a spot in the PBR World Finals despite a serious leg injury when he broke the femur in his leg when he was stepped on.

Mitchell said the stop in Springdale was the first in a series of six rodeos he will compete in over the next five days. He is headed to Greeley, Colo. today with three other riders.

For Mitchell and the eight other cowboys in the night's final event, it was a tough night as none of the nine made the 8-second mark, but Mitchell came close with 7.44 seconds on the spinning Big Hat.

Bentonville's Andrea Hadenm had a fast ride in the barrel racing Wednesday night, sharing the event's lowest time with Tracy Nowlin of Nowata, Okla., each with 17.48 second finishes.

The rodeo will continue for the next three days and will wrap up with Saturday night's final show.