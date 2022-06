Runoff election results

The following are complete but unofficial results from Tuesday's runoff elections in the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette's coverage area.

ARKANSAS SENATE

DISTRICT 28

Bryan King (R)^3,604 (54%)

Bob Ballinger (R)^3,091 (46%)

DISTRICT 35

Tyler Dees (R)^2,949 (63%)

Gayla McKenzie (R)^1,714 (37%)

ARKANSAS HOUSE

DISTRICT 12

Jay Oliphant (R)^496 (32%)

Hope Duke (R)^1,071 (68%)

DISTRICT 13

Denise Bugos (R)^327 (40%)

Scott Richardson (R)^485 (60%)

DISTRICT 23

Kendra Moore (R)^931 (57%)

Jim Wilson (R)^700 (43%)

DISTRICT 27

Steve Walker (R)^2,663 (53%)

Timmy Reid (R)^2,339 (47%)

DISTRICT 52

Mike Jones (R)^1,160 (63%)

Marcus Richmond (R)^673 (37%)

=====================

BENTON

PEA RIDGE SCHOOL BOARD

ZONE 1

Adam Yager^66 (65%)

Trenton Talburt^36 (35%)

ZONE 3

Eric Rowlee^26 (46%)

Sarah Saragusa^31 (54%)

BOONE

JUDGE

Robert Hathaway (R)^1,627 (53%)

Bobby Woods (R)^1,446 (47%)

CARROLL

JUDGE

Bud Phillips (R)^1,015 (43%)

David Writer (R)^1,360 (57%)

CRAWFORD

JUDGE

Chris Keith (R)^2,639 (54%)

Raymond Harvey (R)^2,130 (44%)

SHERIFF

Daniel Perry (R)Perry^2,705 (56%)

Shannon Gregory (R)^2,074 (43%)

COUNTY CLERK

Tim Walker (R)^2,242 (48%)

Stacey Shelly (R)^2,385 (52%)

JOHNSON

TREASURER/ COLLECTOR

Allyson Jackson (R)^480 (69%)

Melanie Cowell (R)^1,085 (31%)

SEBASTIAN

TREASURER/ COLLECTOR

Lora Rice (R)^1,991 (86%)

Ken Blevins (R)^322 (14%)

WASHINGTON

JUDGE

Patrick Deakins (R)^2,623 (50%)

Mark Scalise (R)^2,605 (49%)

JUSTICE OF THE PEACE

District 14

Aaron Wood (R)^242 (42%)

Gary Ricker (R)^335 (58%)