Super Quiz: Isms

Today at 1:31 a.m.

1. The business of providing services for people who are traveling for their vacation.

2. The application of water to a person, as a sacrament or religious ceremony.

3. A religion developed among the ancient Hebrews.

4. A lack of belief in the existence of God or gods.

5. Concern for fact and rejection of the impractical and visionary.

6. A religion in which people believe that things, such as animals and trees, have spirits.

7. An argument apparently correct in form but actually invalid.

8. An inflated feeling of pride in your superiority to others.

9. Recurrence of or reversion to a past style, outlook, approach or activity.

ANSWERS:

1. Tourism

2. Baptism

3. Judaism

4. Atheism

5. Realism

6. Animism

7. Sophism

8. Egotism

9. Atavism

