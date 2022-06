This week’s professional golf tournaments

THIS WEEK'S PROFESSIONAL EVENTS

LPGA TOUR/PGA OF AMERICA

EVENT Women's PGA Championship

SITE Bethesda, Md.

SCHEDULE Today-Sunday

COURSE Congressional CC, Blue Course (Par 72, 6,831 yards)

PURSE $9 million

WINNER'S SHARE $1.35 million

DEFENDING CHAMPION Nelly Korda

ARKANSANS ENTERED Maria Fassi, Stacy Lewis, Gaby Lopez, Alana Uriell

TV Golf Channel, today-Friday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; NBC, Saturday-Sunday, noon-3p.m.

PGA TOUR

EVENT Travelers Championship

SITE Cromwell, Conn.

SCHEDULE Today-Sunday

COURSE TPC River Highlands (Par 70, 6,852 yards)

PURSE $8.3 million

WINNER'S SHARE $1,494,000

DEFENDING CHAMPION Harris English

ARKANSANS ENTERED Austin Cook, Andrew Landry, Taylor Moore

TV Golf Channel, today-Friday 2-5 p.m., Saturday-Sunday noon-2 p.m.; CBS, Saturday-Sunday, 2-5 p.m.

CHAMPIONS TOUR/USGA

EVENT U.S. Senior Open

SITE Bethlehem, Pa.

SCHEDULE Today-Sunday

COURSE Saucon Valley CC, Old Course (Par 71, 7,028 yards)

PURSE $4 million

WINNER'S SHARE $720,000

DEFENDING CHAMPION Jim Furyk

ARKANSANS ENTERED Glen Day, Ken Duke

TV/STREAMING Peacock, today-Friday 1-6 p.m., Saturday-Sunday 1-2 p.m.; Golf Channel, Saturday-Sunday, 2-6 p.m.

DP WORLD TOUR

EVENT BMW International Open

SITE Munich, Germany

SCHEDULE Today-Sunday

COURSE Munchen Eichenried GC (Par 72, 7,284 yards)

PURSE $2,113,370 (2 million euros)

WINNER'S SHARE $352,228 (333,333 euros)

DEFENDING CHAMPION Viktor Hovland

ARKANSANS ENTERED Pep Angles

TV Golf Channel, today-Friday 5:30-9 a.m., Saturday-Sunday 6:30-11 a.m.

KORN FERRY TOUR

EVENT Live and Work in Maine Open

SITE Falmouth, Maine

SCHEDULE Today-Sunday

COURSE Falmouth CC (Par 71, 7,299 yards)

PURSE $750,000

WINNER'S SHARE $135,000

DEFENDING CHAMPION Chad Ramey

ARKANSANS ENTERED Matt Atkins, Nicolas Echavarria, Alvaro Ortiz

TV None