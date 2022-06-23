Two people killed in separate wrecks

Two people died and two more were injured in wrecks on Arkansas roads Tuesday, according to preliminary fatality reports from Arkansas State Police.

Christopher Elliot, 35, of Booneville was a passenger in a 2015 Jeep that was trying to pass a 1993 International about 6:40 p.m. on Arkansas 10 in rural Logan County.

The International turned left and the Jeep collided with it before going off the road and down an embankment.

The driver of the Jeep, Jimmy Rhoades Jr., 33, of Havana, was also injured in the wreck and taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Martha Palomares-Zavala, 45, of Hope was killed about 10:10 p.m. Tuesday when her 2006 Chevy Tahoe veered off Interstate 30 near Texarkana and struck a tree.

Palomares-Zavala was pronounced dead at the scene by the Miller County coroner, while passenger Luis Hernandez-Cruz, 36, also of Hope, was injured and taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Troopers investigating the two crashes reported that the weather was clear and the road was dry at the time.