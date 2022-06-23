Jaylin Williams selected by Thunder 34th in NBA Draft

FORT SMITH — Arkansas forward Jaylin Williams bet on himself this spring and went all in on the NBA Draft.

His professional basketball dream was realized Thursday night.

Surrounded by approximately 200 family members, friends and mentors on the floor in Northside High School's new basketball arena as the draft unfolded, Williams was selected by the Oklahoma City Thunder with the No. 34 overall pick in the second round.

With his selection, Arkansas has had one player drafted in each of the last four years. He follows other in-state talents Daniel Gafford (2019), Isaiah Joe (2020) and Moses Moody (2021).

A key piece to Arkansas’ back-to-back runs to the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament, Williams took part in the NBA Scouting Combine in May. He reportedly had pre-draft workouts with Milwaukee, Dallas, Toronto, Atlanta, Phoenix, San Antonio and Miami.

Early Thursday, the 6-10 forward was projected by ESPN draft analyst Jonathan Givony as the No. 37 pick of the Sacramento Kings. The Athletic’s John Hollinger considered Williams the No. 52 available player on June 16, and The Athletic’s Sam Vecenie projected him as the No. 47 available player.

Prior to the 2021-22 season, Williams was not thought of as a player likely to be drafted this summer. But after making a star turn and anchoring Arkansas’ frontcourt in the back half of last season, his stock improved and he began appearing on mock drafts and analyst big boards.

Williams averaged 6.8 points, 6.4 rebounds and 3.6 assists in the Razorbacks’ first 13 games last season. Over the final 18 games of the regular season his numbers rose to 13.7 points and 10.6 rebounds, and the Razorbacks went 14-4 in that stretch.

He averaged 14.3 points on 40.8% shooting, 11.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists during Arkansas’ NCAA Tournament run in March. Williams finished with 15 points and 12 rebounds in the Razorbacks’ upset of No. 1 overall seed Gonzaga in the Sweet 16.

On the defensive end, Williams made a name for himself as college basketball’s premier charge taker. He totaled 54 for the season, and added 41 blocks and was second on the team with 48 steals.

As the nearest Arkansas defender to a shot, opponents made 37.2% of two-point attempts during the regular season, including 36.4% in SEC play.