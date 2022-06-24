4-star Blocker moves up announcement date

ESPN 4-star point guard Layden Blocker will announce his college decision on Saturday with family and friends at Little Rock Christian.

Blocker, 6-2, 172 pounds, of Sunrise Academy in Kansas, made official visits to Arkansas, Kansas State and Maryland. He cancelled a visit with Kansas.

The ceremony will begin at 1 p.m.. The public is invited.

He had planned to announce his college decision on July 2, his birthday, after attending the NBPA Top 100 Camp.

Blocker, who also made two unofficial visits to Arkansas, is ESPN’s No. 7 point guard and No. 28 player nationally in the 2023 class.

He was a member of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette’s All-Arkansas Preps Underclassman Team as a freshman and sophomore at Little Rock Christian before attending Sunrise as a junior.