Arts center to announce new project

EL DORADO -- The South Arkansas Arts Center will announce plans next week about a major expansion project and the launch of a fundraising initiative -- the arts center's first capital campaign in more than two decades.

Dubbed "Reaching Higher," the campaign launch is set for 6 p.m. June 30 at the center, 101 E. Fifth St.

Beth Burns, chairwoman of the Reaching Higher Committee, said details for the expansion project will be revealed "in a very big way" during the campaign launch.

Plans call for an expansion of the existing facility, including the construction of a new entrance on the west facade (the Memorial Stadium side), according to a press release.

The work will focus on accessibility into the arts center, with a new parking lot entrance, elevator, expanded restrooms, a commercial kitchen facility and additional classroom space for educational programs, committee members said.

Outlining plans for the expansion on June 30 will be the center's board of directors; Laura Allen, the center's executive director; architect Michael Rogers of M.R. Designs, Inc.; architectural designer and center board member Richard Wharton; and Elbert Godwin, architectural consultant to the center's board.

Wharton, a longtime member of the board, conceptualized the project, Allen said.

The event is open to the public and center members are encouraged to attend.