Champion steer wrestler cites teamwork

SPRINGDALE -- Kamry Dymmek is a former college football player who applies the value of team work on the rodeo circuit.

Dymmek competed in steer wrestling Thursday during the 77th edition of the Rodeo of the Ozarks at Parsons Stadium. Dymmek posted a 5.0, which placed him high among the leaders after two days of competition in the four-day event in Springdale. Dymmek leaned off his horse and took down the steer as he likely did running backs when he played linebacker for the University of South Florida.

Dymmek arrived in Springdale after catching a flight early Thursday morning in Orlando, Fla., near his home in Kissimmee, Fla. His friends, Cody Miller, pulled a trailer from Florida with the two horses Dymmek planned to ride on Thursday and Friday at the Rodeo of the Ozarks. The gesture and show of friendship allowed Dymmek to be rested and ready to shine in the steer wrestling competition at Springdale.

"Cody Miller and Steven Mullins, who's from Mississippi, are kind enough to let me ride their horses and that helps a lot because it's a long haul from Florida if you're driving," Dymmek said. " So, me and my nephew, who flew with me, we took the lazy way out. But teamwork, that's what bulldogging is about. It takes a team where everybody gets along and everybody is rooting for everybody. You can't do any of this by yourself."

There's nothing lazy about the way Dymmek competes after 10 years on the rodeo circuit. He's won the Southeast Regional Championship several times and, even at 37, he still goes hard while juggling his responsibilities on the family farm.

"Right now, my wife's at home taking care of things," Dymmek said. "My mom helps, my brother, he's taking care of things when I leave. It takes a lot of people, an army really all the time."

Miller said it took him 10 hours to drive from Florida to Northwest Arkansas while pulling a trailer with the horses Dymmek rode. He said that kind of attitude to help a friend in need is common on the rodeo circuit.

"The rodeo is one big family," said Miller, who lives in Milton, Fla. "You meet the best people all over the country who are involved in rodeo. Within an hour or two when you're traveling, there's someone who'll willing to feed you a meal, give you a place to stay, and put you up. Just great, great people."

Dymmek briefly had the low score in steer wrestling Thursday night before he was overtaken by Chance E. Howard of Cedarville, who posted a 4.0 score.

"I had a good steer and it all worked out for me," said Howard, who graduated from Cedarville in 2009. "This was a good score for me and I hope to keep it up when I go next to Greeley, Colo."

The Rodeo of the Ozarks continues tonight and Saturday at Parson Arena.