COLUMNIST: Dog days of summer

Four dogs in Florida died in a hot car while their owner was having lunch. An Ontario pup's death was the second that his dog walker was responsible for. Another dog in Texas succumbed to heatstroke after being left chained in 102-degree heat.

With summer barely underway, PETA has already been inundated with heartbreaking reports of dogs dying of heat-related causes. Every one of them was preventable. Dogs deserve better.

Warm weather brings a wealth of opportunities for outdoor fun with our dogs. But fun can turn fatal when the weather turns hot.

When the temperature is 86 degrees, asphalt can reach a sizzling 135. That's hot enough to fry a pepper--or a paw. Sidewalks and roadways can also reflect heat onto dogs' bodies, and without the ability to sweat to cool themselves, they can quickly suffer from heatstroke.

A good rule of thumb is that if the pavement is too hot for your hand, it's too hot for your dog. Walking your dog early in the morning or late at night is much safer.

If you go to a parade, art festival or other outdoor activity, take along water and a collapsible bowl in case you encounter an overheated dog or one whose guardian didn't think to bring along water. Watch for heatstroke symptoms such as restlessness, excessive thirst, thick saliva, heavy panting, lethargy, dark tongue, and/or a lack of coordination. A dog showing any of these symptoms should be moved out of the heat and taken to a veterinarian immediately.

When heading home from the dog park or dog beach, it can be tempting to stop at the pharmacy or dry cleaner for "just one minute." But "just one minute" is just too long. PETA has seen these decisions quickly turn deadly when the vehicle's air conditioning shuts off or the errand takes longer than anticipated.

On a 70-degree day, the temperature inside a parked car can soar to 99 degrees in 20 minutes.

Kept "out of sight and out of mind," chained or penned dogs are at an increased risk of suffering from heatstroke. If you see a backyard dog without potable water and access to shade, try politely speaking to the owner. You may receive permission to improve the dog's living conditions. If not, a quick call to law enforcement may be all that's necessary.

Many counties and cities have laws banning or limiting chaining and penning, and all dogs must at least have shelter, adequate food, clean water and appropriate veterinary care.

We all have a responsibility to keep our animals safe this summer--and to help others in danger.

Michelle Reynolds is a senior writer for the PETA Foundation.