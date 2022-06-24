Fishing derby set Saturday

Liberty Utilities and the Pine Bluff Parks and Recreation Department are teaming up to host a Pine Bluff community fishing derby. The event will be held from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Martin Luther King Park Jr.

Activities will include fishing, food, activities and games, prizes, and music. Attendees will need to bring their own lawn chairs and fishing gear. A fishing license will be required for those age 16 and older who wish to fish, according to a news release.

First Trinity plans giveaway

The CityServe Gift Ministry at First Trinity Church of God in Christ, 800 Catalpa St., will give away household goods and other items from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday. Items will include lawn equipment, home decor, personal hygiene products, covid-19 supplies and other miscellaneous goods. The merchandise will be given to the general public on a first come-first served basis, according to a news release.

Tea party to honor local women

The 2022 Cupcakes & Conversations Tea Party will recognize several area women at 4 p.m. July 24 at the family life center of Pine Hill Missionary Baptist Church, 2101 W. Reeker St.

Honorees include Sammia Thomas, Debra Allen, Robbie Williams, Annette Dove, Demetria Walker, and Margarette Williams. The guest speaker will be Tammy Shelton.

The honorees lead, pray, change lives, motivate, encourage, inspire, and are women who win, according to a news release.

Agency plans lunch menu

The Area Agency on Aging of Southeast Arkansas is serving lunches from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. weekdays at the senior centers. Lunches available next week include:

Monday -- BBQ on bun, baked beans, cole slaw, hot applesauce, and milk.

Tuesday -- Herb chicken, salad, California blend vegetables, garlic bread, peaches, and milk.

Wednesday -- Baked ham, holiday sweet potatoes, green beans, wheat rolls, fruited Jello, and milk.

Thursday -- Chicken and dumplings, carrots, green peas, 5 cup salad, and milk.

Friday -- Chopped hamburger with gravy, mashed potatoes, peas and carrots, bread, fruit, and milk.

Details: Strachota Senior Citizens Center, (870) 543-6323.