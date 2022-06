Marriage Licenses

Aaron Jones, 45, and Eleanor Depriest, 50, both of Little Rock.

Travis Blanton, 44, and Nutcha Nilthap, 46, both of Maumelle.

Rosa Vazquez Torres, 40, and Felipe Marin Acosta, 48, both of Bauxite.

Steven Smart, 70, of Arkadelphia and Mary Roberts, 69, of Little Rock.

Remofilwe Mokale, 23, and Abdul-Rasheed Agunbiade, 24, both of North Little Rock.

David Keeling, 28, of Little Rock and Hannah Stoltzfus, 25, of Clinton.

Samuel Moore, 41, and Andrea Fritsche. 35. both of Little Rock.

Jennifer Kvaternik, 50, and Charles Massa, 65, both of Little Rock.

Kirsten Flippo, 22, and James Tiley, 23, both of Little Rock.

Edward Roberson, 47, and Doris Leach, 40, both of Jacksonville.

Divorces

FILED

22-2215. Michael Grayer v. Margretta Grayer.

22-2216. Ramona Padron v. Samuel Padron.

22-2218. David Sims v. Wendy Sims.

22-2220. Tedra Robinson v. Kenneth Robinson Jr.

22-2223. Kimberly Skinner v. Peter Skinner.

22-2224. Hollyn Smith v. Richard Smith.

22-2226. Kelsea Oliver v. Hunter Oliver.

GRANTED

20-2695. Lisa Burns v. James burns.

21-590. Alex Morris v. Kashaun Morris.

22-605. Carole Tillman v. Walter Tillman.

22-1268. Tanja Jameson v. Steve Jameson.

22-1355. Gregory Sporer v. Karin Sporer.

22-1460. Jillian Walker v. Cecil Walker.

22-1515. Sherry Marban v. Oscar Marban.

22-1564. Lindsey Carter v. Adam Carter.

22-1592. Jason Cox v. Sandy Cox.

22-1621. Jaquavien Manning-Owens v. Victor Owens.

22-1647. Kayla Nowlin v. Michael Nowlin.

22-1704. Irma Salgado v. Ramon Medina.