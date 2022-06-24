DT commit Geffrard humble, hard working off the field

When massive defensive tackle Ian Geffrard committed to Arkansas on Monday, the Hogs got a potential run-stopper in the middle of the defense.

Geffrard, 6-6, 365 pounds, of Mableton (Ga.) Whitefield Academy, picked Arkansas over scholarship offers from Auburn, Texas, Mississippi State, Boston College, Louisville, Duke, Georgia Tech and other schools.

The Razorbacks also got a personable, engaging prospect who doesn’t have the “big man on campus” attitude.

“He’s a great young man, extremely humble and hard working,” Whitefield Academy Coach Coleman Joiner said. “At a school like our’s that just smaller in size, a smaller private school, you can have guys that end up having this kind of celebrity complex, and that’s not Ian. He’s someone who just gets along with everybody. Enjoys being around everybody from the kindergartens at our school to the upper classmen.”

Geffrard, who’s rated a 3-star prospect by three major recruiting services, also has the right work ethic.

“He’s a guy that doesn’t miss a workout. He doesn’t miss a practice,” Joiner said. “He loves everything in what he gets to do as a high school football player.”