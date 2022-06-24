Final game a strange one for Marsh

For as happy as Avery Marsh anticipates she'll be when she takes the Farris Center floor Saturday to play in the Arkansas High School Coaches Association All-Star girls basketball game, a part of her will feel a bit awkward by the time tip-off rolls around.

The showcase will serve as the final high school game for Marsh, who'll go down as one of the most decorated athletes in Episcopal Collegiate's history. But the event will also mark the first time in four years that she won't have her dad coaching her from the sidelines.

"Oh my goodness, I feel like I haven't played for another coach in such as long time," Marsh said about playing for her father, Micah, since her freshman season with the Lady Wildcats. "It'll definitely be weird, that's for sure. I'll probably be a little sad, but at the same time, I think it'll be fun."

Marsh made a habit of playing with a certain level of joy during her time at Episcopal Collegiate, which was a supporting factor as to why she succeeded in virtually everything she did.

She was an all-conference and all-state performer in soccer during all four of her high school years. Marsh was also a three-time all-league pick and an all-Arkansas selection in volleyball, which led to her being chosen to play in today's all-star volleyball game.

But the multi-sport star decided to pass on that opportunity, and instead, chose to participate in Saturday's basketball game. That decision goes hand-in-hand with what she'll be doing next season when she gears up for the Rhodes (Tenn.) College basketball team.

"Honestly, I think she probably could've played in any of the other all-star games, but of course, she chose basketball," Micah Marsh said. "She's just a fierce competitor. It doesn't matter what she does. There really is a reason she's successful at everything she does. ... It's because she competes.

"She just has that attitude that she's not gonna lose, and that's just not in sports. It's in the classroom, too. She has that drive to compete, to want to be the best, to want to win. You're just thankful that she's on your side."

The elder Marsh was surely happy to have his daughter on his roster, particularly last season.

Avery Marsh, who is the Lady Wildcats' all-time leading scorer, averaged 17 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists and 3 steals and led the team to a 24-7 mark and a spot in the second round of the Class 3A state playoffs. She also shot 40% from beyond the three-point line.

"I think we had a great year, I really do," said Avery Marsh, who was named all-conference four times and all-state three times while being selected to three all-state tournament teams in basketball. "Although we came up a little short, we really showed how far you can get if you put in the work. You can be better than what people expect."

The Lady Wildcats consistently surpassed expectations while she was at the controls. Episcopal Collegiate advanced to the state tournament in three of her four seasons, with the lone exception occurring in her freshman year. The 2019-20 team was also the first Lady Wildcat group to play in a state tournament, while the 24 victories Episcopal Collegiate collected last season were its most ever for a single season.

Those milestones are significant for a team that struggled for years just trying to compete. But competing isn't the only thing the Lady Wildcats are doing now. They go into games expecting to win.

"I think we set a good precedent for the future teams, especially the group coming up because of how young they are," Avery Marsh said. "Hard work can take a team far, and I think [Episcopal Collegiate] really appreciates that. Since it's so small, everyone knows you. In the hallways, everyone is wishing you good luck, telling you good game, and all of that.

"Everyone is in your corner and is cheering you on. So we wanted to always go out and do the very best we could."

Micah Marsh said he expects more of the same out of Avery once she gets to Rhodes. The Lynx are coming off a season where they finished 23-3 and reached the NCAA Division III Tournament.

"I think she'll be fine," Micah Marsh said. "She's just that type. She'll finally be able to concentrate on one sport, which I think will really help her grow.

"But with her drive and competitiveness, she's going to find her way on the floor and find her way playing. That's just her."

Before she officially makes the trek to Memphis to start her collegiate career, Avery Marsh has one last business venture to take care off.

"I'm super excited to be playing [in the all-star game], but it's definitely kind of bittersweet," she said. "I've had a great high school career, and it's really been fun playing even though I'm not playing for my dad in this game. Even having that experience, playing for him, has been great.

"It's going to be a little more sad for me than it would be in other games, but I'm still excited about it."





AHSCA All-Star schedule

University of Central Arkansas, Conway

TODAY

At Bear Stadium

All-Star baseball game, 4 p.m.

At Farris Field

All-Star softball game, 4 p.m.

At Estes Stadium

All-Star girls soccer game, 5 p.m.

All-Star boys soccer game, 7 p.m.

At Farris Center

All-Star volleyball game, 6 p.m.

SATURDAY

At Farris Center

All-Star girls basketball game, 1 p.m.

All-Star boys basketball game, 3 p.m.

At Estes Stadium

All-Star football game, 6 p.m.



