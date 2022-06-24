FYI: Rodeo parade Saturday in Springdale

Today

BenAnna Band Family Concert -- 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Family Yoga -- With Cocoon Yoga Lab, 10:30 a.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Family Movie Fridays -- 2 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. rogerspubliclibrary.org.

Summer Family Movies -- "Sing 2," 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Art by the Glass -- 6-8 p.m., Durand/Estes Rooms at Crystal Bridges Museum. $30. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Opera in the Ozarks -- "La rondine," 7:30 p.m., OIO Theater in Eureka Springs. $10-$30. 253-8595, opera.org.

"Art" -- Yasmina Reza's comedic look at art and friendship, 8 p.m. today & Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday, Arkansas Public Theatre at the Victory in Rogers. $20-$40. 631-8988, arkansaspublictheatre.org.

Saturday

Super Saturday -- Flying Debris Show with Richard Holmgren, 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Introduction to Genealogy -- 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Shiloh Summer Series -- Creek Critters, 10 a.m., Thunder Chicken Trailhead in Springdale. Presented by Shiloh Museum. Register at shilohmuseum.org.

"Mariposa/Butterfly" -- Presented by Trike Theatre, 10 a.m., Springdale Public Library. Free. springdalelibrary.org.

Discover the Grounds -- Rain Gardens, 10 a.m., Bellows/Cassatt Rooms at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. Register at 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Gallery Conversation -- Artists' Letters: Beauford Delaney and Palmer Hayden, 1 p.m., Temporary Exhibition Gallery at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free with "The Dirty South" exhibition ticket. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Dive In! To Weekend Movies -- "Luca," 1 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. rogerspubliclibrary.org.

Rodeo of the Ozarks Parade -- 3 p.m., Emma Avenue in Springdale. Free. 756-0464, rodeoftheozarks.org.

Outdoor Concert -- Susan Shore & Michael Cockram, 6 p.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. $10. ozarkfolkways.org.

Opera in the Ozarks -- "Cosi fan tutte," 7:30 p.m., OIO Theater in Eureka Springs. $10-$30. 253-8595, opera.org.

-- Becca Martin-Brown

bmartin@nwadg.com