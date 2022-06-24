Judge denies request to reduce bond in Springdale attempted murder case

BENTONVILLE -- A circuit judge denied a request Thursday to reduce the bond for a teenage girl accused of trying to kill another person.

David Magana, 17, and Halee Valdez, 18, are charged as adults with attempted capital murder, unlawful discharge of a firearm from a vehicle and terroristic act. Magana is also charged with handgun possession by a minor.

The pair have pleaded not guilty.

Valdez appeared in court Thursday. Brock Showalter, her attorney, asked Judge Robin Green to consider reducing her $500,000 bond. The judge denied the request to lower the bond.

Springdale police were sent at 1:44 a.m. March 29 to the area of Silent Grove and Pump Station roads to investigate the sound of seven to nine gunshots, but officers didn't find anyone needing assistance nor signs of a disturbance, according to a probable cause affidavit.

A 19-year-old man called police later that morning and said he was in the area at 2 a.m. to meet Valdez, but Valdez and Magana, her boyfriend, showed up and began shooting at him, according to the affidavit.

Showalter said there are no allegations Valdez fired any of the shots and no one was injured in the case. He said Valdez has culpability but was under duress at the time of the incident.

He said his client was 17 years old at the time of her arrest and turned 18 while in custody.

Joshua Robinson, deputy prosecutor, said he's worried about the victim's safety if either Valdez or Magana is released from jail. He agreed Valdez did not fire any of the nine or 10 shots but said she initiated contact with the victim.

The 19-year-old man told police he met Valdez via Snapchat and had taken her to get ice cream. The man said Valdez told him she was going to tell Magana the two went on a date, the affidavit states.

He said he later received a threatening text message from Magana telling him not to go out of his way trying to text Valdez if he wasn't ready to die for her, according to the affidavit.

The man agreed to meet Valdez after receiving a video of her driving a gray Dodge Charger, and she appeared to be alone, the affidavit states. He said he arrived for the meeting and saw the Charger, according to court documents.

Magana opened the passenger door and started shooting at him with a handgun; he said he drove away, the affidavit states. Police found 10 spent casings in the parking lot, according to the affidavit.

Magana and Valdez are being held in the Benton County Juvenile Detention Center. Magana is also being held on a $500,00o cash or corporate surety bond.